Best on the Box highlight for Monday, August 26th…

Doctors is back on BBC One after its summer break and the drama continues in Leatherbridge…

Paige is delighted when Bear asks to have a meeting over lunch. She tells Kirsty that he’s going to offer her a permanent contract, but Kirsty isn’t convinced…

In the meeting, Paige is confused when Bear tells her it’s her exit interview. She’s not impressed and tells Bear that she heard Zara telling Graham that she had the staffing sorted. Bear has no idea what’s going on! Furious Paige rings her uncle at the recruitment agency and tells him how badly The Mill have treated her. Bear soon gets a call from angry Uncle Charlie, threatening to withdraw his agency’s services.

Bear fills Zara in on their Paige problem – how can they fix this? Michelle bumps into Graham and reminisce about when they previously worked together, and there’s a definite spark of something between them. Graham suggests she tells him about his new colleagues over a drink at her place later. Michelle is delighted!

In the story of the day Tilly arrives at Adam’s house. He’s surprised to see her, but before she can explain, Adam’s wife Megan interrupts angrily. Tilly makes a quick exit and Megan demands to know what’s going on.

At The Mill, Tilly chats to Ruhma, they know each other from St Phil’s. She’s excited about being a mum, but hasn’t told her parents that the dad isn’t in the picture. Till tells Ruhma that she went to see the father this morning – they hooked up on a dating app. She had no idea he was married until today. Tilly wanted him to do a rhesus test to make sure the baby was okay.

Adam is waiting for Megan in reception at The Mill and can’t believe it when Tilly walks past him after her appointment. He follows her and explains about this morning. Megan has bipolar. She and Adam were separated, but she moved back in after being discharged from the hospital. Megan comes out of her appointment to find Adam once again talking to Tilly… Tilly breaks the news that she’s pregnant and Adam is the father!

Doctors, BBC One, 1.30pm