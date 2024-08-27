Richard Madeley may not know what show you ‘lip sync for your life on’, but millions of others do…

Fans around the world – although maybe not Richard Madeley, who didn’t know anything about Drag Race when asked on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire ‘On which of these TV shows are participants most likely to be asked to “lip sync for your life”?’ – are ready to condragulate the latest contestants of the next UK series.

Yes its time once more to breathe a collective sigh of ru-lief and rejoice, as the Beeb confirm that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is returning to BBC Three this Autumn for another round of fabulousity, fun, frolics and fierce fashion.

The cult competitive reality show is internationally famed for showcasing the best of British drag, its tough challenges, breath-taking showstoppers, big laughs, huge heart and high levels of unpredictability – and this year fans can expect even more! Queen of Queens, RuPaul, has left no room for complacency, promising even more twists, turns and hurdles for a fresh new set of highly competitive Glamazon queens – all of whom are ravenous for the crown.

Judge Supremo, RuPaul presides over the proceedings, joined on the judging panel by their trusty sidekicks, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage. In addition, the celebrity superfans continue to clamour to be on the guestlist and this year, we are pleased to Ru-veal that the celebrity guest judges will include singer, songwriter, musician and record producer, Alison Goldfrapp, TV presenter, Amanda Holden, singer, songwriter and actor Beverley Knight and lead singer of eighties legends, Duran Duran, Simon Le Bon.

Also set to appear on the panel is singer, songwriter Mabel, supermodel and fashion icon, Kristen McMenamy, actor and presenter, Derry Girls’, Siobhán McSweeney, TV presenter AJ Odudu and singer and Steps member, Claire Richards.

Singer-songwriter and Drag Race UK superfan Alexandra Burke returns as a vocal coach to the queens and acclaimed choreographer, Claudimar Neto, also returns for another series to put the queens through their dance paces. Choreographer Aaron Renfree will join the highly talented directory of Drag Race UK experts brought in to give the queens a guiding hand.