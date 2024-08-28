Chelsea feels anxious as the police question her about what happened at Peggy’s.

Meanwhile, George reveals all to Kojo and Kobina about their father’s murder, and they leave. Junior tells George to hang in there and suggests he reach out to Kobina to mend things.

Kojo who has wandered off alone grows frustrated the café having been overwhelmed by the events of the evening, and Martin calls George to help.

George helps Kojo calm down, and after a heartfelt conversation, he makes a plan to win back his brothers’ affections.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

As Leanne insists Amy is ready for her malware session, a blindfolded Amy is horrified as the members bombard her with insults. Leanne assures her it’ll be worth it in the end but Amy runs out.

Tracy and Nick confront Rowan at the Chariot Square Hotel, determined to unmask him.

Meanwhile, handing her some cash, Kit tells Beth he wants her out of Weatherfield by the end of the week or he’ll end Craig’s career. Kirk admits to Beth he can’t live without her and reveals Peanut wearing a neckerchief saying ‘Marry me?’ With Kit’s blackmail ringing in her ear, will she agree?

Elsewhere, with Mason being non-committal about plans to hang out again, Betsy finishes with him. When Mason later finds Betsy chatting to Dylan, he’s unimpressed and tells them they deserve each other. Dylan squirms and assures him they’re not an item.

Also, Ryan clocks Daisy’s discomfort when Jenny mentions Daniel; Adam tells Dee-Dee he’s meeting a new client and could do with her input.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Jimmy is shocked to learn the yard is being investigated.

Jimmy is tired of how he’s being treated as Will rails at him. Thinking they’re being sabotaged, Will stalks off and he accuses Billy of being responsible for the foul play.

Meanwhile, Aaron tries to avoid seeing John’s date.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm