As Kojo wakes up at The Vic, Elaine privately confides in George her worries that he will have another outburst. Elaine’s concerns are heightened when Kojo continues to react to the situation, but Kobina arrives to diffuse things.

Kobina and George go head-to-head as they continue to discuss their father’s murder, before Kobina reveals that he and Kojo are heading back to Ghana.

Meanwhile, Denzel receives a suspended sentence for his steroid charges.

Elsewhere, Priya works her magic and gets Zack to give her a trail shift at Walford East.

Mack finds himself blocked in a barn by a bull.

Mack psyches himself up to dodge the bull and make it to the barn gate, but he’s left injured by the encounter.

Meanwhile, Aaron confronts John but soon passion takes over.

Elsewhere, Arthur gives Jai a piece of his mind.

Ste turns up to see James, who is dosing up with painkillers, and asks him to spend the day with him. At The Dog, Ste arrives in his wedding day outfit in a hope to win him over.

Meanwhile, John Paul comes looking for Cleo. Abe lies as does Cleo, insisting their relationship woes are sorted. Cleo plays happy families.

Abe tells John Paul he is worried about Cleo’s mental health and plants seeds in his head finding an ally. Cleo breaks down to John Paul. However, Abe has got to him.

Without John Paul’s support, Cleo gives in to Abe and back home at dinner, history repeats itself.

Elsewhere, Mercedes tears a strip off Joel for going to work in his state. Joel thanks Mercedes for helping him and vows to stay off heroin. Leela sees them together and jumps to the wrong conclusion.

Also, Vicky and Ethan make a good pair working at The Loft, not unnoticed by Sienna. Despite his denials, Ethan’s head is turned by Vicky.

