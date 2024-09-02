The documentary tells the story of the inspiring, thriving Scottish village of Inverie…

The programme is part of the Our Lives strand of documentaries from around the UK.

Twenty five years ago, the community pulled together to buy their beloved land from private landowners, securing its future for the people who live there and the many more who travel there to the remote Knoydart peninsula on Scotland’s scenic Highland west coast.

The documentary charts the villagers’ story and the story of the people who travel miles through some of Scotland’s most rugged terrain to get to this magical place for a drink at the village’s one and only pub. With no road to Inverie, the fastest way to get there is a challenging 3-day, 30 mile hike or a ferry from the mainland. Most take the high road, for the incomparable hike and views.

The film follows friends Glynis Mattheisen and Ally Turner as they undertake this trek, hiking through tough rain-drenched terrain. Among the locals featured in the film, who are ready to welcome them, are pub workers Stephanie Harris and Will O’Neill, local sheep farmer, boat skipper and pub shareholder Iain Wilson, and former journalist turned ranger Finlay Greig. Says Finlay: “I talk to people every day who have done the walk in from Glenfinnan…and their highlight is getting to this amazing community that we’ve created for ourselves here.”

Film-maker Alison Pinkney said: “It was a privilege to be welcomed in to tell the stories of the people and the place and to document the brilliant hikers who walked for three days to get their pint in the village. What a pub crawl!”

The Journey to Scotland’s Remotest Pub, Friday 6 September, BBC One, 7.35pm. You can watch now on the iPlayer.