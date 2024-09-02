Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has launched a star-studded ad campaign for Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark, and Siân Welby.

As part of the campaign, a brand-new TV ad will premiere today on ITV1 and ITVX, All4, and Sky featuring some of the world’s biggest hit music artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy. It has been created and produced in-house by Global and showcases the chat that happens every morning on Capital Breakfast, a conversation that everyone is invited to join!

Simon Barnabas, Managing Director of Marketing at Global:

“Our new Capital Breakfast campaign is all about creating a sense of fun, relatability and connection. With the help of some of the world’s biggest music artists, we’re encouraging the nation to ‘join the chat’ and be part of what makes the show so special.

“I’m also proud that this campaign was entirely created in-house, showcasing the exceptional creative talent we have here at Global. It perfectly captures the spirit of the highly entertaining and engaging Capital Breakfast show.”

The ad opens with Capital Breakfast host, Jordan North, revealing to the nation that when he was a child, he believed that all cats were female and all dogs were male! The Capital mic is then passed to A-list artists and listeners across the nation to ‘join the chat’, reacting to Jordan’s hilarious revelation and sharing the things they too believed as children.

The TV ad will be amplified on Global’s outdoor estate across the UK on digital screens and buses, on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok with media planning by PHD.

Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North:

“This ad is next level! We’ve got some of the biggest names on the planet joining in and we can’t wait for everyone to watch it. We’re always so excited for everyone to join the chat with us every morning as we love hearing stories from our listeners – they help make the show what it is! We’re bringing the best vibes to kickstart your day, so make sure you’re tuning in – trust me, you don’t want to miss out!”