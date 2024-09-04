Strictly Come Dancing is back later this month and so the BBC have begun the countdown with a new promo…

The launch trailer for the 20th year of the nation’s favourite dance show will get audiences excited for the show’s much anticipated return, and will be enjoyed across the UK when it airs on Wednesday 4th September at 19.29 on BBC One.

The trailer shows the still employed professional Dancers perform a fun footwork bonanza encouraging everyone to get aboard the Strictly bus, which will officially open the doors to the 22nd series of Strictly with a sparkly, show-stopping bang later this month.

Choreographed by Jason Gilkison, the trailer and launch show number that will be performed in the studio is a magical medley of: We Like To Party! (The Vengabus) by Vengaboys , Baby Baby by Corona, Pump Up The Jam + Get Up (Before The Night Is Over) by Technotronic, Absolutely Everybody by Vanessa Amarosi, Get Ready For This by 2 Unlimited, Saturday Night by Whigfield, Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit) by Gina G and 5,6,7,8 + Stomp by Steps.

During the launch show, alongside a beautifully empowering celebratory dance to welcome Amy Dowden MBE back to the Strictly Ballroom, the show will also reveal which celebrity contestants will be paired with which Professional Dancers. Audiences will get a first glimpse of the Strictly class of 2024’s dancing skills in a fabulous group routine.

“As Strictly celebrates two spectacular decades of dance, this series promises to be extra special with even more glitz, glamour and unforgettable performances.” – BBC