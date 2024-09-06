Leanne summons Nick to the Bistro. What does she know?

Meanwhile, at Kit’s request, David calls at the flower shop flat and gives Paul a haircut. When David suggests to a reluctant Billy that they go for a drink, Paul insists he should have some fun.

Paul and Kit agree that they should spend as much time as they can to make up for all of the lost years.

Elsewhere, having shared her frustrations about Betsy with Carla, it’s clear Lisa and Carla are growing closer. How will Betsy feel about their friendship?

Carla meets up with a potential supplier at the Chariot Square Hotel and clocks Joel’s arrival. With her meeting over, Carla approaches Joel’s table and announces to the room that he’s the woman-beater who tried to murder Lauren Bolton. How will Joel react?

Also, Ken admits that although he no longer needs Cassie’s help, he enjoys her company and would like her to stay on. Tracy accuses Cassie of trying to get her claws into Steve.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Unable to ask John to stay, Aaron is awkward to hear it’s his last day on the farm.

Meanwhile, Caleb demands an apology.

Elsewhere, Vanessa encourages Tracy.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm