“Imagine Dragons are flying higher than ever ….”

Imagine Dragons have today announced the European leg of the LOOM World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2025 run will see the Las Vegas outfit take to European stages for their first ever full stadium tour, with stops scheduled in 16 countries including; Estonia, Czechia, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, France and the UK to state just a few.

Earlier this summer, the band unveiled their anxiously awaited sixth full-length album, LOOM to widespread acclaim. The album represents the pinnacle of their artistic journey of self-discovery and marks the best body of work they’ve ever made. LOOM, produced entirely by Imagine Dragons with Swedish hitmakers and longtime band collaborators Mattman and Robin, finds the perfect balance between the classic sounds that have made them superstars and the freshness that brought them joy in the studio.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Italy, France, Netherlands and Denmark starting from Wednesday 11th September. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 13th September. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

VIP: Several VIP experiences will be available. Select packages include a signed guitar played by a member of Imagine Dragons on stage that night, a backstage tour, on-stage photo, and more! All VIP packages include early entry, digital activities, and exclusive merchandise.

UK Tour Date

Saturday, 26 July 2025 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tickets for the LOOM WORD TOUR go on sale starting Friday, 13th September at imaginedragonsmusic.com and LiveNation.co.uk