Storyline Online®, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emmy®-nominated children’s literacy program, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest read-aloud video featuring the award-winning actress, Gillian Anderson.

Best known for her iconic roles in The X-Files and The Crown, Anderson lends her voice to the lively and action packed tale, Rodeo Red written by Maripat Perkins, illustrated by Caldecott Honour-winner Molly Idle and published by Peachtree.

Rodeo Red is a rollicking story about a spunky little cowgirl named “Rodeo Red” and her trusty hound dog, “Rusty.” When Red’s world is turned upside down by the arrival of her baby brother, “Sideswiping Slim,” she must navigate sibling rivalry with humor and grit. Anderson’s engaging narration captures the spirit of this story, bringing its coluorful characters and vibrant illustrations to life. Anderson’s reading of Rodeo Red not only entertains young viewers but also supports the mission of Storyline Online to inspire a love of reading in children worldwide.

Courtney B. Vance, SAG-AFTRA Foundation President and Chairman of the Board:

“We are delighted to have Gillian Anderson join the Storyline Online family with her reading of Rodeo Red. Her dynamic storytelling and characters bring this cowgirl and sibling rivalry tale to life, and we are confident that children and families will fall in love with this story. At the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, we believe in the power of stories to shape young minds, and we are proud to continue offering this free literacy resource to communities everywhere.”

Storyline Online continues to be a trusted resource for parents, teachers, and caregivers, offering free access to some of the world’s best storytellers reading beloved children’s books. With the addition of Anderson’s Rodeo Red reading, the program further expands its diverse collection of stories designed to foster literacy and imagination in children of all ages.

As with all Storyline Online videos, Rodeo Red comes with a free activity guide aligned with Common Core Standards that strengthens verbal, written and comprehension skills. Aimed at 2nd – 4th grade students, these activities encourage children to engage in critical thinking activities and explore the themes of this book including conflict resolution, sibling rivalry and friendship.

In addition to Gillian Anderson, Storyline Online features numerous notable actors reading popular children’s books, including Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Rami Malek, Chris Pine, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh and dozens more. Each video combines the actor’s reading with creatively produced illustrations to create an immersive storytelling experience for young audiences.

To watch Rodeo Red and all of Storyline Online’s read-alouds, visit storylineonline.net.

Storyline Online is made possible through gifts, grants and sponsorships. For more information about becoming a Storyline Online sponsor, please email here.