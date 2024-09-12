Joel Beckett has said that “it felt lovely” to step back into Albert Square after 18 years.

The actor has made a brief comeback as Jake Moon in EastEnders, appearing in a single scene at the end of tonight’s episode.

Having reunited with Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman) following her release from prison, Jake was seen driving her around the Square so that she could lay some ghosts to rest.

They stopped outside the café, and Chrissie gazed up at The Vic, saying, “I just had to see it one last time. Fancy a swift half?”. However, Jake was impatient for some alone time time with Chrissie, stating, “19 years I’ve waited to get my hands on you again. A cheeky half in the Vic is not what I had in mind.”.

The two then drove off, just as Jake’s cousin Alfie came out of the pub, missing them by a hair.

Jake and Chrissie first became involved after she killed Den in 2005. Chrissie eventually confided in Jake, who supported her throughout. Even when she was imprisoned for the crime, Jake remained loyal, but Chrissie ultimately decided to plead guilty, which led to the end of their relationship.

Jake was last seen in October 2006 when, in a case of mistaken identity, he was marched out of Walford by one of Johnny Allen’s henchmen, who had been instructed by Johnny to kill Sean Slater. Until now, his fate has remained a mystery.

Below Joel Beckett talks about reprising the role after 18 years.

Tonight, it was revealed that your character was in fact alive after years of speculation that Jake Moon died at the hands of Johnny Allen back in 2006. How does it feel to be back after 17 years away?

“It felt lovely to be back. Although it was a new set it felt really familiar, and it felt like I’d never been away. You never forget Albert Square.”

Has much changed since you left, or was it still largely the same?

“Everything wasn’t as wobbly [Laughs]. The Square was just a bit sharper, and it felt as though it had been upgraded although the sun sets in a different place. It’s quite amazing to go back there and to be on a different set in a different spot, yet everything felt exactly the same.”

How has it been keeping this secret for months? How did you friends and family react when you told them the news?

“It’s been quite exciting. It’s just that one scene right at the end of an episode but it’s been quite fun because nobody knew about it. I’m getting a lot of messages today from people who didn’t know saying ‘wow, you’re back’ so the response has been great.”

Did you do any prep to get back into Jake Moon’s shoes once again?

“I wore more cashmere. [Laughs] Considering I was supposed to be dead, turning up looking smart, driving an e-type jag was a bit of a result. He could have turned up in many circumstances, but it appears he’s done well for himself.”

What was it like to reconnect with Tracy-Ann and Shane again during filming?

“It was lovely. I haven’t seen both of them for such a long time. Working with Tracy-Ann, filming that scene; it felt like we’d just picked up where we had left off, which was lovely. Seeing Shane, who is a great pal, but who I haven’t seen for ages was wonderful. We had a big hug, it’s a shame we didn’t get to do any scenes.”

Did you see any other familiar faces during your time filming?

“I wasn’t allowed to see anybody else because it was very secret. I was taken into the studios in a blacked out car for costume fittings and for filming, so nobody knew that I was there. Then it came to the time where I was asked if I wanted to have a practice run in the car. I was asked to drive it around the car park, so I was driving a e-type jag convertible, with a V12 engine, one of the noisiest things, past all of the dressing rooms, so if anyone didn’t know I was in, they did then. [Laughs]”

How did it all come about?

“My agent got a phone call asking ‘would I be interested in going back?’ The second sentence followed ‘just for a day’. Your mind starts to go through things, especially from a technical point of view, you think ‘what can they possibly film in a day?’ I assumed that it would be something to do with Chrissie, but I thought it would be me standing outside the prison gates. I didn’t expect to go back on the Square. So I thought a day going back there after such a long hiatus would be great. It was a lovely day out, as I kept saying when I was on set.”

Is there a chance we could see Jake Moon again?

“Never say never. I’m sure the audience will let me know if they’d like to see me again, but yes, never say never.”

EastEnders, first look on the BBC iPlayer and every Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm