A difficult week comes to a head for Sharon and Chrissie.

Meanwhile, Anna goes to find Freddie but throws up in the café before she can speak to him properly. Gina quizzes Anna about whether she could be pregnant.

Cindy almost catches Gina buying Anna a pregnancy test. At The Vic, Anna takes the test and discovers she’s pregnant with Bobby’s baby.

Elsewhere, Chelsea convinces Denzel to visit Amy and lift her spirits. Jack reveals that the police tech team are working on the corrupted footage of the crush, and they’ll soon know the true story of what happened that night.

Also, Avani is supposedly hanging out with Barney but ignores him to focus on texting somebody. Fed up, Barney asks her who she’s messaging and correctly guesses it’s a boy. Avani snaps at him to shut him up, but it’s clear that Barney has touched a nerve.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

As sirens approach, all are horrified watching the barn burn.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm