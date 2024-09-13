The Beeb have unveiled a first look at Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris’ adventures together in Europe for their brand new series, Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping.

The three-part series will see self-proclaimed “well and truly middle-aged” Paddy and ‘’soon to be Fifty’’ Chris go on a mission to explore the secrets to living a long and full life.

The trailer, released today and available to watch below, shows Paddy and Chris trying out rollercoasters, surfing, woodland workouts and even cosmetic treatments in the search to explore how our European neighbours grow old gracefully and make their years ahead their best yet.

In the series, the former Top Gear hosts will be meeting some of the healthiest, happiest, not to mention ‘well -preserved’ and long-lived people alive. They will be getting under the skin of each country they visit as well as doing plenty of soul searching.

Countries they will be visiting include Sweden, Greece and Switzerland.

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping is a BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Production for BBC One and iPlayer.

The series begins on Sunday 29th September on BBC One and iPlayer.