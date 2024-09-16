JLS Singer 7/2 from 7/1 last week; Montell Douglas also a big market mover…

JB Gill is the new favourite for Strictly Come Dancing with William Hill following the celebrities being paired with their professional partners. JLS member Gill has shortened into 7/2 from 7/1 after being paired with Amy Dowden and is now clear of nearest market rival Tasha Ghouri at 5/1 from 4/1 and Shayne Ward, who has drifted notably out to 6/1 from 3/1.

At bigger prices, GB athlete Montell Douglas, who has been paired with 2021 runner-up Johannes Radebe, has shortened significantly in the betting and is now 13/2 to lift the Glitterball Trophy having been 20/1 last week.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps:

“The Strictly stars are about to take to the ballroom for another new series and the stars have aligned for singer JB Gill as he’s now a firm favourite to sweep the Glitterball Trophy with partner Amy Dowden, at 7/2 from as big as 7/1 last week.

“After the pairings were announced at the weekend, Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri has gone the other way in the market, drifting out to 5/1 from 4/1, while former X Factor star Shayne Ward has also taken a walk in the betting at 6/1 from 3/1. Keep an eye too on Montell Douglas who could well be a hit in the dance floor, with the multi-talented GB athlete now 13/2 from 20/1.”

William Hill – TV/Specials: Strictly Come Dancing 2024 – Outright: