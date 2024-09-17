Michael Parr is to reprise his role as Emmerdale bad boy Ross Barton after six years away from the soap.

Michael, who first joined Emmerdale in 2013, became a fan favourite for his portrayal of the complex and charismatic Ross. He will reappear on screen later this year.

Michael Parr said:

“I’m over the moon to be returning to Emmerdale. Ross is a character I’m extremely fond of and I’m excited to explore what he’s been up to over the past five years. After seeing the scripts, I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store. One thing I can say is Ross’s return will no doubt create fireworks.”

During his time on the show, Ross was known for his tumultuous relationships with Donna Windsor and Debbie Dingle. His first relationship culminated sadly in Donna’s suicide, when she fell with dodgy criminal Gary North off the roof of a car park. Having truly loved Donna, Ross was absolutely devastated by her death.

Ross later began a secret affair with Debbie Dingle, who was engaged to his brother Pete. This ended when it was revealed that Ross had a one night stand with Debbie’s mother, Charity, conceiving baby Moses.

Ross became involved in many dangerous schemes including a plot to kill his brother Pete, but is most notably remembered for the heart-wrenching storyline which saw him battle with depression during his recovery from a devastating acid attack.

With old wounds still to heal, his presence in the village is likely to stir up feelings and ignite some new rivalries.

Producer, Laura Shaw, said:

“We are delighted to have Michael back at Team Emmerdale, playing the unforgettable and charismatic bad boy Ross Barton once again. Ross makes a huge impact from the first moment he arrives back on screen, immediately throwing some of our villagers’ lives into disarray. Chaotic, wild and reckless, Ross is absolutely going to shake up the village and prove it’s never quiet with a Barton boy back in town.”

Emmerdale, weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV