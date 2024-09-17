ITVX has acquired Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution…

The series stars Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard. The series is set to premiere on ITVX on 21st October, shortly after it premiered on Peacock stateside earlier in September.

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau:

“This hugely exciting series not only has an incredibly talented cast but also tells a fascinating true story set in the rich history of 70’s Atlanta that many may not know about. I’m delighted that we’re able to bring it to the UK with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, especially so soon after its US premiere, and I can’t wait for audiences to be captivated by the storytelling.”

Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.