Betsy breaks down to Carla and admits she’s done something really bad.

Lisa arrives at the factory and Betsy tells her everything. Lisa tells her that they need to go to the police station. What has Betsy done?

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Dee-Dee accompanies Lauren to a meeting with a social worker, where it’s explained that she’ll have to be monitored as she’s still under investigation for trying to abort her baby.

Elsewhere, Ryan tells Daisy that he’d like to spend more time with her and if he moved in that would solve their problem, but when Daisy’s non-committal, Ryan tells her it’s obvious she’s still in love with Daniel. Could this be the end for Daisy and Ryan?

Also, when Cassie finds a vape pen in her bag, Hope begs her not to grass her up.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Jimmy and Lydia bicker about the accusations against Tom.

Meanwhile, Laurel is concerned.

Elsewhere, Arthur’s good mood is short-lived.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm