The four-part production will film in and around Cardiff and has nothing to do with Strictly Come Dancing pros and their celebs…

The BBC has commissioned The Guest, a brand-new propulsive thriller written, created and executive produced by Matthew Barry and produced by Quay Street Productions for BBC One in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama:

“The Guest is a hugely entertaining, deftly plotted thriller that will have viewers gripped. After the fantastic, five-star response to the tender and life-affirming Men Up, we’re delighted to join forces again with Matthew Barry and Quay Street Productions on another Welsh-set drama, alongside this fantastic cast.”

Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy are cast in the lead roles. Joining them are Cardiff-born actor Sion Daniel Young, Emun Elliott, Bethan Mary-James, Julian Lewis Jones, Joseph Ollman, Clive Russell and Catherine Ayers.

The Guest is described by the corporation as ‘an addictive, fast-paced story that centres on the toxic and beguiling relationship between a successful business owner, Fran, and her employee, Ria.’

Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world. So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she’s intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life and, when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged.

However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat-and-mouse. But just who is playing who?

Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, Nick Andrews:

“The Guest is a twisty-turny edge of your seat thriller which you will be watching from behind your sofa. Matt has written a beautifully crafted tense story – an absolute showstopper of a series produced by some of the very best in the business.”

The programme starts shooting this month in and around Cardiff. The Guest has received Welsh Government support via Creative Wales.