Connect with us

ATV Today

Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu bring M&S fashion to ITV

ITV

Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu bring M&S fashion to ITV

Published on

Best on the Box highlight for September 24th…

Ten of Britain’s best amateur clothes designers compete to win a dream job as a fashion designer at high street giant M&S.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, over six weeks, designers will face individual and group challenges to create extraordinary and cutting-edge looks to impress a legendary line-up of guest experts.

Contestants will not only have to impress the experts, but real M&S customers to have the chance of winning this life changing prize, a career dressing the nation.  In tonight’s first offering of this fashion content the ten amateur designers compete to win a dream job as a Fashion Designer at high street giant M&S in Womenswear Week.

Hosts Vernon and AJ are joined by guest spicy judge Mel B.

M&S : Dress The Nation, ITV1 and STV tonight at 8pm

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in ITV

Advertisement

Trending

ITV

Rumoured launch date for new Big Brother series

Soapworld

Bianca to reunite with dad David in EastEnders

Channel 5

Documentary looks at the murder of Louise Kam ‘the body in the bin’

Soapworld

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan set to appear in Hollyoaks

Broadcasting

The real history behind some top UK telly shows
Advertisement
To Top