Best on the Box highlight for September 24th…

Ten of Britain’s best amateur clothes designers compete to win a dream job as a fashion designer at high street giant M&S.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, over six weeks, designers will face individual and group challenges to create extraordinary and cutting-edge looks to impress a legendary line-up of guest experts.

Contestants will not only have to impress the experts, but real M&S customers to have the chance of winning this life changing prize, a career dressing the nation. In tonight’s first offering of this fashion content the ten amateur designers compete to win a dream job as a Fashion Designer at high street giant M&S in Womenswear Week.

Hosts Vernon and AJ are joined by guest spicy judge Mel B.

M&S : Dress The Nation, ITV1 and STV tonight at 8pm