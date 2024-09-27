Dame Maggie Smith has passed away at the age of 89.

The actress died in a hospital on Friday morning, September 27, according to her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens.

A family statement read:

“It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Throughout her illustrious career, Dame Maggie Smith received six Oscar nominations, winning the prestigious award twice – for her performances in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969 and California Suite in 1978.

In addition to her wins, she was nominated for her roles in Othello (1965), Travels with My Aunt (1972), A Room with a View (1985), and Gosford Park (2001).

Smith studied drama at the Oxford University Dramatic Society and began her acting journey in the 1950s, starring as Viola in Twelfth Night at the Oxford Playhouse. The National Theatre was instrumental in her early career, where she portrayed Desdemona opposite Laurence Olivier in Othello, along with notable roles in productions like The Country-Wife, The Beaux’ Stratagem, and Hedda Gabler.

She also enjoyed a successful stint with the Stratford Festival in Canada.

She won her first Olivier Award in 1971 for her work in The Private Ear/The Public Eye.

Smith starred alongside Robin Williams in Hook and later took on the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series. As the wise and formidable head of Gryffindor House, she was a key character throughout the films, known for her strength, loyalty, and sharp wit.

She was also celebrated for her role as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the hit series Downton Abbey.

She married Robert Stephens in June 1967. They welcomed their son Chris later that year and had another son, Toby, in 1969.