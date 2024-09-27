Dee-Dee tells Ed and Ronnie that today should have been her wedding day.

Alone in his flat, Joel opens his notebook and writes a letter. Finding Roy alone, Joel stumbles into the café clutching a bottle of whisky, clearly drunk and locks the door behind him. Is Roy in danger?

Meanwhile, after confiding in Daisy, Daniel hatches a plan to set up a crowdfunding page to pay for Bethany’s £25k medical fees. Bethany takes a turn for the worse when Sarah finds her in a terrible state and barely able to breathe.

Elsewhere, Mason arrives for work sporting a black eye making out that he hit his head, will Stu and Yasmeen believe him? Maria and Gary are furious to realise that Mason’s got his job back.

Later, Mason sneaks back into the closed restaurant and unrolls his sleeping bag.

Also, Hope steals some vapes from the corner shop but knocks some off the shelf on her way out. Noticing the vapes on the floor, Aadi’s interest is piqued. Has Hope been caught again?

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Amy is furious.

The Dingles pull together.

Jimmy receives a call.

An ambulance arrives in the village.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm