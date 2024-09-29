Olympian Tom Dean has become the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Tom and his professional dance partner Nadiya Bychkova in the dance-off alongside Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones.

Both couples performed their routines again; Tom and Nadiya performed their Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire and then Toyah and Neil performed their Jive to Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner.

The judges then delivered their verdicts with Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse both choosing to save Toyah and Neil.

Conversely, Anton Du Beke chose to save Tom and Nadiya, leaving head judge Shirley Ballas to decide that it would be Toyah and Neil who will go through to next week.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Tom said:

“I’ve had the best time the last few weeks and getting to work with Nadiya has been incredible. I wish I could have gone further and done more dances. I’ve had the most fun and I wish we could keep going longer and longer. We’ll still go out for loads of brunches I’m sure.”

Nadiya added: “To get to know him, he’s not just a three-time Olympic champion he’s a true gentleman and he taught me how to work really hard and how to put everything in. And you know what? On this programme, sometimes to win, you don’t need to win, and that’s how I feel this year.”

Tonight’s Results Show also featured a routine from the judges and professional dancers to When Doves Cry by Prince.

Plus, there was a show stopping musical performance of God Gave Me Feet for Dancing from Ezra Collective featuring Yazmin Lacey.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.