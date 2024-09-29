There’d a surprise in store for more than one resident of Coronation Street next week as a familiar face arrives back on the cobbles.

Jesse Chadwick, played by comedian and actor John Thomson, rolls into town just as his ex Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) returns to Weatherfield from Thailand.

Eileen is taken aback to see Jesse again, but her surprise deepens when she learns that he hasn’t come to reconnect with her; instead, he’s on the hunt for her neighbour and sparring partner, Gail Rodwell (Helen Worth).

Gail and Jesse share that they crossed paths during Gail’s travels a few years back and have maintained their friendship ever since.

Jesse has heard about Gail’s granddaughter Bethany’s Turkish cosmetic surgery nightmare and, worried about his friend, decides to pay a visit. But is there more to Gail and Jesse’s friendship than meets the eye and is he being entirely truthful about his reasons for getting back in touch?

Knowing Jesse’s past history with Eileen, Gail’s family are understandably suspicious of his motives, and with Gail clearly delighted to be reunited with her travelling buddy it looks like there will be more conflict on the cobbles.

Children’s entertainer Jesse first arrived in Weatherfield in 2008 and started a relationship with Eileen in 2009. In 2010 Jesse had a big win at the bookies. Eileen hoped he would treat her, but he splashed out the money on a holiday for him and his parents and a furious Eileen told him to leave.

Jesse later returned and believing that there wasn’t a future for him and Eileen, he attempted to make a pass at her half-sister Julie Carp. A shocked Julie told Eileen just as she decided to get back with Jesse. Eileen and Julie gave him his belongings and chased him out of the Rovers, after which he left the area for good.

How will Eileen feel about the focus of Jesse’s attention now being on Gail and how will her partner George Shuttleworth deal with Eileen’s ex being back on the scene?

Below, John talks about returning to the cobbles after a 15 year absence:

Were you happy to get the call to return to Coronation Street?

I was really happy to get the call, it was always a case of never say never, but it came in between jobs for me so the timing was perfect. I have a young daughter so I don’t like to travel too far from home and although the last time I was in the show was 15 years ago it has felt like meeting up with an old friend you haven’t seen for a long time and the years just melt away.

What is it that you like about the character of Jesse?

What I like is the way he’s changed. The old adage says, never work with children and animals, well Jesse was a children’s entertainer that had a talking parrot! He was also a spark so I always thought that might be the end of him, disposed of in an electrical accident, but that never manifested and it was actually his romantic misdemeanours that led to his exit. So it’s quite a relief not to have to deal with children and animals this time.

How much has he changed over the years?

He always had a bit of a cowboy, country and western type look, his name is Jesse James Chadwick. But he’s smartened himself up a bit now, his look has changed and I’ve got rid of those boots that really hurt me so that’s a relief! He’s still got a great sense of humour though and there’s some nice comedy to be played. It’s a joy to be given stuff that’s sometimes dramatic and sometimes humorous, it’s really nice to get to play both sides.

Do we have any idea what Jesse has been up to over the last 15 years?

Well he did remarry, but that didn’t work out. He was also badly let down by a friend which culminated in him being left in some dire circumstances. So as a means to reinvent himself he started to travel the world to, as they say, find himself.

Last time he was in Weatherfield he was in a relationship with Eileen, who spots him as soon as he climbs out of the taxi. Is he prepared to see Eileen and is he back with any interest in rekindling their relationship?

No he’s not really prepared to see Eileen after things ended so badly between them. When Jesse left he’d been spreading his bets over two sisters, which is slightly morally bankrupt to say the least. He’s changed dramatically because he’s very remorseful for that behaviour, so for him to think that Eileen would even contemplate having him back after he made a play for her sister is not on his radar. I don’t think the new Jesse could possibly entertain that there would ever be anything with Eileen again because of his actions in the past.

So if he’s not back for Eileen, why is he back?

He met Gail in Thailand, he’s heard about Bethany and he’s very worried. So on his travels he’s returned via Weatherfield to check on Gail, because they’ve stayed in touch via email. He’s heard all about Bethany and he’s very concerned for Gail.

The Platts are totally baffled by Jesse’s arrival, how do they react to him suddenly appearing and showing concern?

So two like him and two hate him! Shona and Nick are prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt, whereas David and Sarah are absolutely not, it’s just total mistrust from the start. There is the thinking that they need a decent man in their lives, but as soon as David lists all Gail’s previous it’s no wonder that there is a mistrust, because Gail’s sense of judgement over men has been very poor. Really Shona and Nick are very generous in their offer to wipe the slate clean and see what Jesse might be like given Gail’s history. Jesse’s going to have to work really hard to get David and Sarah on his side and see he is just a friend who cares about Gail because there’s a real sense of mistrust about his motives.

How are you finding working with the Platt family?

I was a bit shell shocked when I first came in because I’d forgotten the speed of the turnaround so it was an absolute baptism of fire. But everyone in the Platts has made me feel so welcome. I just feel secure and proper looked after. Helen and I are absolutely thrilled to be working together, everyone’s good company and there’s always fun to be had on set with the Platts which is great. It was a bit like crank handle starting a car after all these years but the laughs have got us through. Ben said to me ‘you do know we’re all always word perfect don’t you’ and I thought oh no, but thank god he was winding me up. My ability to learn lines at speed is getting better and better again so it’s not as daunting as it was. And I’m sharing a dressing room with Joe (Duttine) which is great, he’s a really good guy, we get on really well and we’re both the same juggling childcare and getting on with the job.

Coronation Street will air Jesse’s return on Wednesday 9th October on ITV and ITVX