The BBC has concluded its investigation into how Amanda Abbington was treated on Strictly Come Dancing.

The broadcaster has “upheld some, but not all” of the actress’s complaints.

Abbington, known for her role in Sherlock, withdrew from the BBC One show last year, citing “personal reasons.”

She later claimed that she was subjected to a “toxic environment” and “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying”, primarily pointing the finger at her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

While there were no findings relating to physical aggression, it is understood that complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld.

Speaking about the findings, Abbington said:

“My decision to come forward and complain about Giovanni Pernice’s conduct towards me was not an easy thing to do. In the days, weeks and months since I contacted the BBC, I’ve been accused of being a liar, a troublemaker and of being ‘mad and unstable’.

“I’ve also received rape and murder threats and a bomb threat was sent to my place of work. My family and children have also been subjected to threats and intimidation.

Despite this vile abuse, I’ve never regretted coming forward, and today’s apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint. It’s not just a vindication for me, it’s a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed.”

A spokeswoman for Pernice said: “Giovanni is relieved that the overwhelming majority of allegations put to the BBC have not been upheld and looks forward to continuing his work on Dancing With The Stars in Italy this season.”

The BBC has apologised to Abbington and admitted that steps it took to address the issues at the time were not adequate.

The corporation has put into place more robust duty of care protocols for the show following Abbington’s complaint and an incident involving another contestant, Zara McDermott, who was kicked by her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima.