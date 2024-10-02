New casting is announced for the multi award-winning Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, London.

From 15 October 2024, stars of musical theatre Trevor Dion Nicholas will play Hades and Rachel Tucker will play Persephone. They join Madeline Charlemagne as Eurydice, Melanie La Barrie as Hermes, Dylan Wood as Orpheus, with Bella Brown, Allie Daniel and Francessca Daniella-Baker as the Fates.

Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short continue to play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Today the producers are also pleased to announce that the critically acclaimed production will extend bookings for performances from 11 February to 28 September 2025. The current cast, including Trevor and Rachel, are scheduled to perform until 9 February 2025, with further casting updates to follow. Tickets go on sale from noon tomorrow for the extended run.

Winner of 8 Tony® Awards including ‘Best Musical’ and a Grammy® Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, Hadestown continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, five years after its sold-out engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 350 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, this production invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The performances are produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and the National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

Information on Hadestown, and how to buy tickets, can be found at uk.hadestown.com