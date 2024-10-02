The Cure are set to perform two world exclusive live sessions for both BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 In Concert later this month…

The sets will be recorded at the BBC Radio Theatre in London’s Broadcasting House, with the band playing some of their most loved hits, as well as songs from their upcoming album Songs of a Lost World.

Robert Smith of The Cure:

“It’s not often we perform such intimate shows, so we’re really looking forward to this, and to sharing more tracks from the new album for the first time on 6 Music and Radio 2.”

On 6 Music The Cure’s exclusive and intimate session – called 6 Music Session: The Cure Live – will be broadcast within Huw Stephens’ show on Thursday 31 October (4-7pm), alongside an interview between Huw and Robert Smith. The 6 Music session follows the station’s world exclusive first play of their new single, Alone – the band’s first new music in 16 years – which was shared by Mary Anne Hobbs in her 6 Music show (weekdays 10.30am-1pm) on Thursday 26 September.

For Radio 2 In Concert, the band will perform in front of a small audience of lucky fans at the BBC Radio Theatre on Wednesday 30 October. It will be broadcast in Jo Whiley’s show on Radio 2 (7-9pm) on Thursday 31 October, which will also feature Jo’s interview with Robert Smith. And on Friday 1 November, the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, hosted by Zoe Ball, will also feature some exclusive tracks from the recording.

Fans of The Cure are in for a treat on Saturday 2 November, as BBC Two will air The Cure’s Radio 2 In Concert, alongside a new The Cure at the BBC compilation, plus another chance to see That Was Then…This Is Now: The Cure, The Cure at Glastonbury 2019 and Rock Around the Clock: The Cure.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2 and 6 Music:

“The Cure are one of the UK’s most important bands with a string of iconic hits amongst a significant repertoire of work. They are still much-loved today, plus new audiences are discovering their music for the first time. I was delighted when they accepted my invitation to perform a wide cross section of their repertoire, hence the complementary and unique selection of live tracks you will hear in our programming across both Radio 2 and 6 Music where they will feel the love from both our musical mainstream and alternative leaning audiences.”

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK.

The Cure’s Radio 2 In Concert and 6 Music performances will also be available in vision on BBC iPlayer on the evening of Thursday 31 October and on demand for 30 days.