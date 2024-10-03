Patrick tries to comfort Yolande.

Meanwhile, Freddie talks to Bianca about her health but she dismisses him.

Elsewhere, Junior hatches a plan to spend more alone time with Cindy, and the pair head to a nearby hotel for another tryst. Afterwards, Junior asks Cindy for lunch and is secretly hurt when she dismisses the idea.

Also, Tommy helps Alfie find a new job for the manager of the Minute Mart, but Alfie gets an unexpected surprise at the interview. Kat convinces Alfie to take the job.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Chas tells Liam she’s worried over a new rash. He checks her out, but soon finds himself lying to Ella about spending time with Chas.

Meanwhile, Charles and Laurel give into temptation but are caught by Arthur. Laurel begs her son not to tell anyone.

Elsewhere, Arthur tries to show his maturity to April by flirting with John.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm