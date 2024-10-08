David has a lot of questions for Cindy as they catch up on the past two decades. Ian is horrified when Bianca reveals that David is back in the Square.

Ian goes to see Anna to make amends and tells her that he’s got a big plan for Cindy.

Meanwhile, Tommy tries to steal from the café but Kathy catches him in the act. Kathy goes to see Kat to tell her what Tommy did and suggests that she have a stern word with her son.

Later, Kat tries to talk to Tommy, but it doesn’t go well, and he physically intimidates her.

Elsewhere, Jack reluctantly agrees that Penny can visit Amy. The visit boosts Amy, but Jack ruins the mood by making a tactless comment about Penny.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Lydia finds Kim sitting in the Home Farm living room, contemplating her relationship and she admits she doesn’t feel as good as she had hoped after upsetting Will. Lydia implies there’s a possibility they still love each other.

Meanwhile, Nicola steps in as Arthur’s unlikely confidante, offering advice and urging reconciliation with Laurel. But Nicola’s interference creates a war with Laurel.

Elsewhere, Billy is creating suspicion.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm