Bianca, motivated by David’s support, decides to visit a doctor to talk about her mental health.

Bianca is comforted by David’s assurance that he will be by her side. However, when challenges arise in other areas of his life, David slips back into his old ways and starts making arrangements to leave Walford.

Meanwhile, it’s Jay’s 30th birthday and he shows Kat and Phil a video message from Lola. Phil is taken aback by Tommy’s reaction when Kat asks him to stop making a racket. Later, things escalate when Kat tries to talk to Tommy about stealing from the café.

Elsewhere, after hearing about Penny and Jack’s continuing issues, Denise makes it her mission to fix their relationship. She gets them both to come to Denzel’s 16th birthday party,

Later, at the Brannning house, Jack tells Denise how grateful he is for everything she has done for their family and gives a moving speech about how amazing she is.

As everyone waits anxiously for Bethany to arrive home, Daniel tells Ken he is worried he is the reason for her insecurities about her body image. Later, Daniel visits Bethany in ITU but Sarah makes it clear he is not welcome. Will Bethany want to see him?

An emotional Bethany promises Gail that she will pay her back.

Newly back from Thailand, Eileen’s gobsmacked to see her ex-boyfriend Jesse climbing out of a taxi. What does he want and why is he in Weatherfield?

Gail reveals to a stunned Eileen that she and Jesse met years back in Thailand. As Jesse insists he needed to check Gail was okay, she ushers him into No.8.

Meanwhile, Carla buys Betsy a coffee and confirms that she can have her job back. Betsy’s delighted. Next Carla suggests to Lisa that they need to talk.

Elsewhere, when Stu trips over Mason’s bag a hoodie falls out. Mason is quick to scoop it up and stuff it back in his bag. Is he hiding something? Eileen gives Yasmeen food for thought when she urges her not to let Stu bully her into having Mason around.

Also, Chesney tries to take the load off Gemma.

Mackenzie is shocked to find a bloodied Billy on his doorstep. Billy begs Mack to help him and refuses to go to a hospital, worried about involving the authorities.

Mack attempts to help Billy clean his wound. Billy explains he was injured whilst fighting in an unlicensed boxing match.

Meanwhile, Amelia tries to convince Lydia that she is wrong about Tom. But can Lydia convince her otherwise?

Elsewhere, Arthur is mortified by his mother.

