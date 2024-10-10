Former Coronation Street star Cheryl Murray has died aged 71.

Born in Liverpool in 1952, she passed away on September 23 last year.

ITV said in a statement:

“We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Cheryl Murray, our thoughts are with her family and friends. Her vibrant portrayal of Gail’s best friend and Elsie Tanner’s lodger Suzie Birchall lived on in the memories of Coronation Street fans long after Suzie left the cobbles for the bright lights of London.”

She portrayed Suzie Birchall, Gail Potter’s best friend, on the show from 1977 to 1979 and made a return in 1983. The mischievous pair were taken in by Elsie Tanner, living together at No.11 Coronation Street.

In 1979, Gail married Brian Tilsley and moved out, while Suzie left Weatherfield for the bright lights of London.

Suzie returned four years later, landing a job at the Rovers Return, but it quickly became clear that she was fleeing an abusive relationship with her partner Terry. When Terry showed up in Weatherfield to get Suzie back, Elsie stepped in to protect her. Jealous of Gail’s life with Brian, Suzie tried to seduce him, but he turned her down, leading Gail to end their friendship and Elsie to kick Suzie out.

Cheryl also appeared in Morrissey’s music video for “Everyday is Like Sunday” and had roles in popular BBC sitcoms Hi-de-Hi! and Sorry! during the ’80s.

While she was on Coronation Street, Cheryl was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had to retire at the age of 46 in 1998 due to the illness.

Her last appearance on television was in 2014, when she contributed to the ITV documentary Gail and Me, which celebrated four decades of Helen Worth’s character on the cobbles.