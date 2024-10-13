Connect with us

Nick Knowles is the third celebrity to leave Strictly 2024

BBC

Nick Knowles is the third celebrity to leave Strictly 2024

Published on

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles has become the third celebrity to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Nick and his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk in the dance-off alongside Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu.

Both couples performed their routines again; Shayne and Nancy performed their Cha Cha to Ain’t No Love (Ain’t No Use) by Sub Sub feat. Melanie Williams, while Nick and Luba performed their Charleston to Rain on the Roof from the film Paddington 2.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all opting to save Shayne and Nancy. Although her vote couldn’t change the result, head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have made the same choice.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Nick said:

“I’ve really, really been surprised by how much I’ve loved doing it and by two things that happen. One is how much you care each week, and the other is how much you don’t want to let down your partner. The only reason I could do this is simply because of Luba’s changes, she’s been amazing.”

Luba added: “I’ve never met someone as determined as you, and I remember you saying that if you do your best, you’ll be very happy. I think you did more than your best. Thank you.”

Tonight’s Results Show also featured a special routine from the professional dancers to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams, choreographed by Mandy Moore and starring Nikita Kuzmin and Karen Hauer as the leads. Plus a show stopping musical performance of Everything’s Here and Nothing’s Lost from Snow Patrol.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

