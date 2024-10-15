As announced on tonight’s The One Show Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes will be joining this year’s line up alongside Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsay and Lenny Rush.

The six will be live on BBC One and iPlayer from MediaCityUK, Salford, at 7pm on Friday 15th November 2024 to take viewers through an evening of fun and fundraising.

The Beeb note that viewers should ‘get ready for a night of heart and sparkle! BBC Children in Need is back and brighter than ever, a must-watch event that lights up the viewing calendar and warms the hearts of audiences everywhere.’

The three-hour telethon promises to ‘dazzle the nation’ whilst raising life-changing funds for children and young people across the UK. The need has never been greater as right now the charity is only able to fund 1 in 8 of the organisations who ask for money.

The fabulous hosts will lead an unforgettable evening filled with star-studded sketches, sensational musical acts, show-stopping performances and plenty of surprises from some of the UK’s most loved celebrities. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC:

“Our Salford Super Six are set to guide everyone through a brilliant night of entertainment that truly unites people all across the UK for an incredibly important cause. It’s going to be unmissable!”

Money raised during the 2024 appeal will help the charity to continue working in communities across the four nations, funding amazing people in family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges; homeless shelters, hospices and helplines. This year, BBC Children in Need is asking the public to make life lighter for children all across the UK.

Throughout the night, appeal films will feature some of the children and young people whose lives have been changed through the support of BBC Children in Need, and the project workers who work tirelessly to help them.