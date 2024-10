OTD, October 16th 1981 …

ATV Today’s Wendy Nelson caught up with funnyman John Inman of Are You Being Served? fame about his new book which he was signing in a Birmingham shop.

The book entitled Curtain Up aimed to inspire children to put on shows of their own. Wendy spoke to John about how he started his career, drying up on stage, and his then latest sitcom for ITV from Southern Television, Take a Letter, Mr Jones.