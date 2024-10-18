Book Week is a joint initiative between the BBC and Libraries NI…

It’s that time of year ‘when the page takes centre stage’ as Book Week NI returns from Monday 21 October until Sunday 27 October. The venture celebrates the joys and benefits of reading and the role that libraries play in community life. It will involve activities and events across the library network as well as some special BBC programming.

Ministers from across the Executive have become involved as Book Week Ambassadors, lending their support and making some ‘must-read’ recommendations for Book Week.

Mark Adair, BBC NI’s Head of Corporate and Community Affairs:

“Book Week has become an established feature of the BBC’s local calendar of events. It’s a celebration of books and libraries and the difference that they make. And it’s made possible through our brilliant partnership with Libraries NI. We hope that everyone will feel able to get involved and that Book Week 2024 will be memorable and fun.”

A series of 60 secs Book Week films featuring local writers and BBC presenters, including a poem all about Bookshops read by Michael Longley. These will be released throughout the week on BBC Northern Ireland’s social media platforms and on bbc.co.uk/bookweekni

School and university libraries will be taking part in Book Week again this year and Translink will be encouraging bus and train passengers to get reading on their journeys from Monday 21 October. Book Week busyness will also include the (now well-established) Love Your Library Day on 23 October, which is the best possible excuse to make a library visit and to borrow some books.

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI Chief Executive:

“At the heart of Book Week is a desire to encourage people in local communities to take time to read and to encourage a new generation of readers. We value our partnership with the BBC which has helped to grow Book Week year on year and we are excited about the growing number of organisations who share the vision. I want to encourage people this week to pick up a book or, if you don’t know what to read, call in to your local library and start a reading journey which can make a positive difference in your life.”