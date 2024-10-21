Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen hosts as the search to find Northern Ireland’s best home…

Judges Jane Larmour, James Fairley, and Patricia McGinnis have whittled 15 unique homes down to five, and in the Grand Final filmed at Custom House Square, only one will be crowned Northern Ireland’s House of the Year.

Presented by design expert and television personality Laurence Llewelyn Bowen, the final episode airs next Monday (28 October). Here a run down of the five homes competing to become the 2024 House of the Year:

Melmore House

This detached period property in County Down, dating back to 1855, has been transformed by owners Fiona and Jonathan into a modern family home with views overlooking Belfast Lough. Fiona and Jonathan relocated to Holywood from London when they bought the property in 2020. Fiona, who is from Northern Ireland, wanted to move back home, and while Jonathan took some convincing about relocating, purchasing Melmore House helped make up his mind.

Blending traditional features with a contemporary aesthetic, the house reflects the family’s personality and style, and is reminiscent in places of a Parisian apartment with its rich detail and flair.

Scott’s Farmhouse

This traditional country farmhouse, situated in the Clogher Valley in rural Tyrone, is a quirky treasure trove of antiques and art. Built in 1923, this family farmhouse is now occupied by Scott. His great-uncle was the first family member to live there, and Scott, who has always been drawn to older historical properties, has since made this farmhouse his home.

Scott’s aim was to create a romantic, relaxed and peaceful home in the secluded rural countryside. He felt it was important to respect the original features and maintain a traditional country farmhouse feel, while ensuring that each room has its own unique look and character.

Hampton House

This former gentleman’s residence, steeped in history, is one of the last remaining mansion houses in East Belfast. This neo-classic property has been brought back to life by owners Katie and Johnny.

Hampton House was designed in 1862 by Thomas Jackson, the most prolific architect in Belfast at the time, and was once owned by C.S. Lewis’s aunt and uncle. This listed building lay derelict for many years before Katie and Johnny purchased the property. A sympathetic restoration has preserved period features while blending old and new to create a modern family home.

Art House

This detached new-build property is situated high up in the hills overlooking Belfast, and is a home and contemporary art gallery in one. Heather, who owns the property, drove past the site one day and instantly knew this was the place to build her dream forever home.

The process was a labour of love, taking ten years and three different architects to complete. The result is a modern structure that looks like a black barn from outside, while the interior features high ceilings and polished concrete floors reminiscent of a museum. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views over Belfast.

Bijoux in Belfast

Donna and Alan have been renting this property in the heart of East Belfast for 10 years. Their landlord has given them free rein to add their own unique decorative and decadent style to the interiors.

Donna started with an industrial palette, then softened the aesthetic with cushions, pictures, and cosy, authentic textures. The décor now features a mix of vintage pieces and more modern items. Every inch of the house has been painted to breathe life and Donna’s style into it. The backyard was revamped and now has its own ‘Belfast Bali Beach Hut!’

Northern Ireland’s House of the Year, 8pm on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland, Monday October 28th.