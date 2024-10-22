Tasha Ghouri is the odds-on favourite with William Hill to be the first contestant to score the coveted perfect 40 in this season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ghouri is 4/6 to score a 40, well clear of her nearest rivals in the market – actor Jamie Borthwick (9/2), former Olympian Montell Douglas (7/1) and actress Sarah Hadland (8/1). Despite being a strong favourite to record a first perfect score, Ghouri is only second favourite in the market (4/1) to win this year’s show behind comedian Chis McCausland at 2/5.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:

“Tasha Ghouri’s odds of landing the maximum 40 reflect the excitement surrounding her performances, and at 4/6 we think she has a better chance than any of her rivals of achieving the feat.

“However, the race for this season’s Strictly crown remains wide open, and while Ghouri’s odds of 4/1 still make her a strong contender to win the show, she is a way behind comedian Chris McCausland, who is just 2/5 to take home the glitterball trophy.”

William Hill – TV Specials First To Score A Perfect 40:

Tasha Ghouri 4/6 Jamie Borthwick 9/2 No contestant to score a Perfect 40 6/1 Montell Douglas 7/1 Sarah Hadland 8/1 Chris McCausland 10/1 BAR 16/1

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 – Outright:

Chris McCausland 2/5 Tasha Ghouri 4/1 Sarah Hadland 10/1 Jamie Borthwick 12/1 Montell Douglas 25/1 BAR 33/1

Strictly Come Dancing continues this weekend on BBC One and the iPlayer