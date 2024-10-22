BBC
Bookies bet on Strictly ’40’ for Tasha Ghouri
Tasha Ghouri is the odds-on favourite with William Hill to be the first contestant to score the coveted perfect 40 in this season of Strictly Come Dancing.
Ghouri is 4/6 to score a 40, well clear of her nearest rivals in the market – actor Jamie Borthwick (9/2), former Olympian Montell Douglas (7/1) and actress Sarah Hadland (8/1). Despite being a strong favourite to record a first perfect score, Ghouri is only second favourite in the market (4/1) to win this year’s show behind comedian Chis McCausland at 2/5.
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:
“Tasha Ghouri’s odds of landing the maximum 40 reflect the excitement surrounding her performances, and at 4/6 we think she has a better chance than any of her rivals of achieving the feat.
“However, the race for this season’s Strictly crown remains wide open, and while Ghouri’s odds of 4/1 still make her a strong contender to win the show, she is a way behind comedian Chris McCausland, who is just 2/5 to take home the glitterball trophy.”
William Hill – TV Specials First To Score A Perfect 40:
|
Tasha Ghouri
|
4/6
|
Jamie Borthwick
|
9/2
|
No contestant to score a Perfect 40
|
6/1
|
Montell Douglas
|
7/1
|
Sarah Hadland
|
8/1
|
Chris McCausland
|
10/1
|
BAR
|
16/1
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 – Outright:
|
Chris McCausland
|
2/5
|
Tasha Ghouri
|
4/1
|
Sarah Hadland
|
10/1
|
Jamie Borthwick
|
12/1
|
Montell Douglas
|
25/1
|
BAR
|
33/1
Strictly Come Dancing continues this weekend on BBC One and the iPlayer