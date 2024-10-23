Elizabeth Tower aka ‘Big Ben’ ranks first among the UK’s most Instagrammable tourist attractions, at 3,553,720 posts…



New research has revealed the most Instagrammable tourist attractions in the UK – and The Shard ranks ninth. A new study by online casinos comparison service, Casino Alpha, analysed Instagram hashtag data related to popular tourist attractions in the UK to identify the ones people post about the most. The study considered the number of Instagram posts containing a hashtag for each tourist attraction’s name.

1. Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben)

Big Ben – the name of the bell inside Elizabeth Tower – is crowned the most Instagrammable tourist attraction in the UK. Based in the capital, the iconic clock tower built more than 160 years ago, has been tagged in an impressive 3,553,720 posts. Taking a selfie with the cultural landmark standing prominently in the background remains a popular photo opportunity among London tourists.

2. London Eye

The London Eye, the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel, is the second most Instagrammable tourist attraction, with 3,529,518 posts. Standing at 443 ft tall, the Ferris wheel allows tourists to capture an outstanding view of London’s landscape.

3. Tower Bridge

Tower Bridge, which crosses over the River Thames, takes third place, with 2,901,151 posts. The striking bridge is a defining landmark representing London and a familiar backdrop in the Instagram photos of tourists visiting the city.

4. Hyde Park

With 2,572,250 posts, the fourth most Instagrammable tourist attraction is Hyde Park. The vast open green space is popular among locals and visitors, stretching from Kensington to Buckingham Palace.

5. Covent Garden

Known for its high-end fashion, beauty and lifestyle stores, Covent Garden ranks fifth among the most Instagrammable tourist attractions, with 1,652,333 posts. The shopping district attracts millions of visitors every year, who enjoy the shops, entertainment and the Italian-influenced architecture.

6. Buckingham Palace

The sixth most Instagrammable tourist attraction is Buckingham Palace, with 1,610,051 posts. The home of the monarchs, which boasts over 775 rooms, is recognised around the world. Many tourists gather in front of the gates to be photographed with the royal residence.

7. Tate Modern

Housing one of the most exceptional art collections in the world, Tate Modern is the seventh most Instagrammable tourist attraction, with 1,319,030 posts. The art gallery showcases work by famous artists such as Pablo Picasso, Yayoi Kusama and Henri Matisse.

8. Stonehenge

In eighth with 944,259 posts is Stonehenge, located on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England. The origins of the historical landmark, a prehistoric structure forming a circle of standing stones, are debated. While some believe it was built as a Druid temple, others think it may be a burial monument.

9. The Shard

The Shard ranks as the ninth most Instagrammable tourist attraction, with 882,493 posts. Standing 1,016 ft tall, the building offers the highest view of the capital city, with the 360-degree viewing galleries popular among tourists wanting to take in London’s beauty.

10. Edinburgh Castle

Rounding out the top 10 is Edinburgh Castle, with 744,543 posts. Standing on top of the volcanic Castle Rock, the castle overlooks the historic streets of Scotland’s capital city.

Spokesperson for Casino Alpha:

“It’s interesting to see which tourist attractions in the UK are the most Instagrammable. With social media playing a significant role in today’s society, many tourists will think about the potential Instagram content they can get while visiting an attraction. This is especially true for influencers who may even prioritise the attractions with the best backdrops and settings for taking pictures when deciding which ones to visit.

“London is a top destination to visit in the UK if this is the goal, as most of the tourist attractions in the top 10 are located there.”