ATV Today

On this Day 1965: ATV's Big Birmingham Hole

On this Day

On this Day 1965: ATV's Big Birmingham Hole

Published on

OTD, October 24th 1965

John Swallow asks people who have stopped to look at the foundations for ATV’s new television centre if they often stop to look in big holes.

The foundations for part of the ATV Centre, which unofficially opened to TV transmissions in September 1969, and officially in March 1970, were located on Broad Street and Bridge Street in the city centre.

The complex closed in 1997 and was fully demolished a decade ago. The only remnant of the TV days is Alpha Tower, named after ATV’s previous studios in Aston Cross, which was the midland HQ of the broadcaster and production company.

