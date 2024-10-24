The Panesars discuss how to get back at the Mitchells, but Suki steps in, expressing her desire to keep her family out of prison.

Nish decides that he and Suki should speak to Teddy, and they arrange to meet him at the café.

Meanwhile, Harry is intrigued when he hears Barney on the phone. Later, Harry and Teddy make a worrying discovery.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Belle’s mental anguish comes to light.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie is impressed with how John’s impromptu coaching sessions have improved Billy’s defence.

Elsewhere, Moira and Cain hear she has a new date for the operation to remove her brain tumour, however it quickly turns to worry over the tough journey ahead.

Moira asks a big favour from her friend Vanessa.

Also, Nicola spots that Carl is wary of Tom.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now