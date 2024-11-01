Lisa lies to Betsy, making out her bruises were the result of an office injury.

Carla admits to Bobby that on the night of Joel’s murder, she nipped to the factory, but she told the police she was at home all evening with him and Ryan.

At the station, Lisa points out to Kit that if Joel was planning to go on the run, he would have had some personal belongings with him and if they find those it could lead them to his killer. Kit’s annoyed at her interference. A formal complaint made against her, a fired-up Lisa accuses Daisy and Kit.

Meanwhile, when Liam unwittingly steps out in front of Chesney’s car, Mason grabs him and yanks him to safety. Mason tells Liam he’s sorry for the bullying and assures him he’s a changed person. Having witnessed their intense exchange, Dev tells Gary, who takes matters into his own hands.

Elsewhere, Billy meets up with the bishop and assures him that he’s ready to return to work. But as he pours over his paperwork, he comes to a decision.

Bernie plans a screening of Paul’s ashes video in the pub. When Bernie finds out from Jenny that an anonymous donor has paid for the buffet, Bernie realises it’s Dev. Billy’s taken aback to hear about the screening and rails at Bernie.

Also, when Ryan lets slip that Daisy’s favourite film is The Holiday, Kit makes a mental note, suggesting they watch the film to mark his last night at the pub. As Kit flirts with Daisy, Ryan’s shocked to hear of his duplicity and confronts Kit. How will he react?

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Nicola has questions.

Meanwhile, Mack butts heads with someone.

Elsewhere, Liam is under pressure.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now