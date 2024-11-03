The former field hockey player and TV show host has become the sixth celebrity to leave this year’s series.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Sam and her professional dance partner Nikita Kuzmin in the dance-off alongside Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe.

Both couples performed their routines again; Sam and Nikita performed their American Smooth to Love Story by Taylor Swift, while Montell and Johannes performed their Waltz to I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Montell and Johannes.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have made the same choice.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Sam said:

“I’m gutted, I just want to say thank you. I’ve learned so much. Strictly has just brought that spring in my step back. It’s just been an absolute joy. Nikita, you’ve been key in helping me find that inner Sam that was there, who went a little bit quiet for maybe one or two years and has just come back. I’m gutted because I do feel like I still have more to give.”

Nikita said: “I’m just in awe of this girl. Sometimes they say it’s about the journey, not the destination, but to me it’s about the company. Sam you are the most wonderful company I could have had.”

Tonight’s results show featured a performance from K-Pop’s newest boyband dearALICE, plus a dazzling Beyoncé medley, with Johannes Radebe channelling his inner Sasha Fierce as the protagonist in the routine.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.