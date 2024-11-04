The BBC have released a statement confirming that Amy Dowden will not take part in the remainder of the series…

The professional dancer returned to the celebrity ballroom battle this year following treatment for breast cancer with her return celebrated with a special celebratory group dance (pictured top) featuring all of the Professional Dancers which aired in the launch show of the 2024 run.

The stunning Quickstep routine saw Amy front and centre as she dazzled the audience, alongside her fellow Pro Dancers. The empowering routine exuded glamour and was seen by producers as the perfect way to welcome Amy back for the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing, following her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2023. Amy’s husband and family were watching on in the audience at Elstree Studios.

Paired with JB Gill the pro performer appeared up until last week, having reported ‘fallen ill’ after recording the results show late evening on Saturday, October 26th. The Halloween special’s main show went out live on BBC One, with the results offering pre-recorded for screening the following night.

Tabloids reported an ambulance was called to the Elstree Film and TV studios in Borehamwood with an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirming later: “We were called just after 9pm on Saturday to attend a medical emergency at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood. An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care.”

For the Icons weekend (November 2nd/3rd) the Beeb noted ‘Amy is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well. She is delighted that fellow Professional Dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s Couple’s Choice dance. We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week.’ However, it isn’t to be; in a statement released tonight the Strictly producers revealed Amy won’t be back this year.

“Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year. Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow Professional Dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB’s dance partner. The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes.” – BBC Spokesperson

In May 2023, Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden MBE was given the earth-shattering news she had breast cancer. In an instant, life was put on hold and thrown into uncertainty. It was the day before her honeymoon when she discovered a lump, and shortly after, her fears were confirmed. Amy never expected it would happen to her at 32.

Speaking in a Beeb documentary, which aired in August, Amy said:

“For me, dancing has always got me through the darkest times. When I’m dancing, I forget all my worries, stresses and pain in life. It’s where I’m happiest.

“When you’re told you’ve got cancer, in those words, in a click of the fingers, your life changes. You have everything stripped away from you. I had my dancing took away from me what I love most in the world. Strictly is something I worked all my life for, and I wasn’t going to let cancer stop me from going back. Recovering from chemo was grim, it was awful. But the desire of being back on the dancefloor was what kept me motivated and determined.”