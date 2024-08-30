Professional Dancer Amy Dowden’s return to the Strictly ballroom to be celebrated in group dance…

Strictly Come Dancing Professional Dancer, Amy Dowden MBE, will return to the Ballroom floor for the 20th year of the nation’s favourite dance show. To mark her momentous return, there will be a special, celebratory group dance featuring all of the Professional Dancers which will air in the launch show this Autumn.

Amy Dowden:

“I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family. I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it’s my first year again. I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly. I’d like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer.”

The stunning Quickstep routine will see Amy front and centre as she dazzles the audience, alongside her fellow Professional Dancers. The empowering routine will exude glamour and is the perfect way to welcome Amy back for the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing, following her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2023. Amy’s husband and family were watching on in the audience at Elstree Studios.

The routine was choreographed by Jason Gilkison and is danced to a medley of Training Season by Dua Lipa, Busy Earnin’ and Keep Moving both by Jungle and Candle Flame by Jungle and Eric the Architect, as performed by the wonderful Dave Arch and his band.

Sarah James, Executive Producer of Strictly Come Dancing:

“We are all so incredibly happy that Amy is back in the Strictly Ballroom. She will bring her sparkle, passion for dance, creative choreography and Welsh charm. Welcome back Amy, let’s make it the best year yet!”

Jason Gilkison, Creative Director of Strictly Come Dancing and choreographer of the Quickstep number:

“It was an absolute pleasure to choreograph this very special, empowering and strong routine celebrating Amy’s return. She – and all of the Professional Dancers – are a complete joy to work with, the best at their craft, and we are lucky to be able to share their skills with the nation, particularly with this celebratory dance.”