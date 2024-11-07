Broadcaster Amy Irons will lead BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay celebrations this year, welcoming 2025 with audiences across the nation.

Amy will be joined in the studio by an exciting line-up, featuring musical performances from legendary Scottish singer Marti Pellow, traditional Scottish Celtic Folk band Skipinnish, and Scottish country folk artist Rianne Downey.

Amy Irons said:

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be hosting Hogmanay for the first time and to celebrate Scotland’s most iconic night with viewers across the country. It’s an honour to be following some pretty impressive footsteps and taking on this gig. We’ve got an incredible line-up of talent joining us on the night to get the party started and make sure 2025 arrives in style.”

The countdown to The Bells will come live from Edinburgh with the traditional Lone Piper on the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle, the firing of the Mons Megs to mark Midnight and a spectacular fireworks display from the sky above Scotland’s capital city.

As is tradition, Skipinnish will lead a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne,” accompanied by Scottish jazz vocalist Georgia Cécile.

Earlier in the evening, audiences can tune in to Des Clarke as he presents the Not Quite End of Year Show on the BBC Scotland channel. The show will be packed with music, laughter, and reflections on Scotland’s memorable moments from 2024, featuring special guests to reminisce about the year gone by.

Des Clarke said:

“It’s such a joy to be part of Hogmanay on BBC Scotland. 2024 has been filled with so many incredible moments, and I can’t wait to look back on them with our guests.”

Hogmanay 2024 will be recorded on 8 December. Tickets are available now through the BBC Shows and Tours website.