Supernatural thriller 2:22 – A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour…

Opening at Manchester Opera House on 4 August 2025, the production will continue through to June 2026. 2:22 – A Ghost Story’s success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been twelve replica productions worldwide and the show has been seen by over 1 million people in seventeen different countries.

In 2023/24 the production embarked on its first extensive, hugely successful UK tour. For 2025/26 the production is back on the road revisiting some cities due to popular demand, and also visiting new places where audiences can enjoy the thrill the show delivers for the very first time! Both legs will feature two brand new casts to be announced.

The show began its life last summer 2021 at the Noel Coward Theatre, starring Lily Allen, Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood, and where it won the WhatsOnStage award for Best Play.

It then transferred to the Gielgud Theatre for 10 weeks from 4 December 2021. The production there starring Stephanie Beatriz, James Buckley, Elliot Cowan and Giovanna Fletcher completed its run on 12 February 2022. For the first season at the Criterion (May – September 2022) the cast was Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Sam Swainsbury and Beatriz Romilly. In late September that year Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll took over. At The Lyric Theatre from January – April 2023 the cast included Cheryl, Scott Karim, Louise Ford and the return of Jake Wood. The production then moved next door to the Apollo where the cast included Sophia Bush, Ricky Champ, Clifford Samuel and Jamie Winstone. Frankie Bridge took over from Sophia Bush in July of that year. Then in May – August of this year the show returned to the Gielgud Theatre with Donna Air, James Buckley, Stacey Dooley and Joe McFadden.

For its first UK tour the 2023 cast featured Joe Absolom, Charlene Boyd, Nathaniel Curtis and Louisa Lytton and the second leg in 2024 saw Vera Chok, Jay McGuiness, George Rainsford and Fiona Wade took up the roles. In summer 2024 a run at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin Ireland tour featured the return of Laura Whitmore (this time playing Lauren) with Shona McGarty, Jay McGuiness, and Colin O’Donoghue.

2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast and TV series Uncanny, and is directed by Matthew Dunster; it’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Danny Robins:

”I was blown away by our fantastically successful UK tour in 2023-24 plus another West End season this year. I keep pinching myself to see the huge appetite for my play seems to be ongoing. Hopefully this new tour will see a combination of return and first time visits from audiences, bringing 2:22 – A Ghost Story to new people, as well as those who are hungry for more. I am genuinely humbled by how well the production continues to be received and am very excited (as you may be) to reveal our cast in due course. If you’d like to speculate on that, do message us @222aghoststory !! ”

What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Confirmed tour dates…

2025

Manchester Opera House 7 – 16 August

Thur 7 – Sat 9 August 7.30pm; Mon 11 – Sat 16 August 7.30pm; Wed 13 & Sat 16 2.30pm

Press Night – Wed 13 August 7:30pm

Bristol Hippodrome 18-23 August

Mon – Sat 7.30pm; matinees Wed 20 & sat 23 2.30pm

Glasgow Kings 25-30 August

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Sunderland Empire 8 – 13 September

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Milton Keynes Theatre 15 – 20 September

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Malvern Theatre 22 – 27 September

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Stoke Regent 29 September – 4 October

Mon – Sat 7.30pm; Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Theatre Royal Brighton 6 -11 October

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre 13 – 18 October

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Cheltenham Everyman 20 – 25 October

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2pm

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford 27 October – 1 November

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2.30pm



Southampton Mayflower 10 – 15 November

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2pm

Peterborough New Theatre 24 – 29 November

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1.30pm & Sat 2.30pm

2026

Northampton Royal & Derngate 8 – 17 January

Thur 8 – Sat 10 January 7.30pm; Mon 12 – Sat 17 January 7.30pm; Wed 14 & Sat 17 January 2.30pm

Norwich Theatre Royal 26 – 31 January

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Richmond Theatre 2 – 7 February

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Plymouth Theatre Royal 9 – 14 February

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Cardiff New Theatre 16 – 21 February

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Oxford New Theatre 23 – 28 February

Mon – Sat 7.30pm; Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Woking Theatre 16 – 21 March

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

York Grand 30 March – 4 April

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Liverpool Empire 6 – 11 April

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Newcastle Theatre Royal 13 – 18 April

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Nottingham Theatre Royal 20 – 25 April

Mon – Sat 7.30pm; Thur 2pm & Sat 2.30pm

His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen 5 – 9 May

Tue – Sat 7.30pm; Thur 2pm; Sat 2.30pm

Edinburgh Playhouse 25-30th May

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Aylesbury Theatre 8 – 13 June

Mon – Sat 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2.30pm

Churchill Theatre Bromley 15 – 20 June

Mon-Sat 7.30pm; Thur & Sat 2.30pm