UKTV completes the rollout of new U Masterbrand with pay channels U&GOLD and U&alibi…

UKTV has today completed the rollout of its new U Masterbrand with the commercial broadcaster’s pay channels, Gold & Alibi, transitioning to U&GOLD and U&alibi across paid linear and on demand platforms.

The U Masterbrand initially launched in July with UKTV’s family of free-to-air channels becoming U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY and U&W, and its free streaming service, formerly UKTV Play, transitioning to U. With Eden having moved free-to-air as U&eden last month, today’s renaming of the pay channels to U&GOLD and U&alibi unites the full UKTV network – pay channels, free-to-air channels, and free streaming service – under the U brand.

Both U&alibi and U&GOLD bring distinct and unique content offerings to the pay channel environment, with U&alibi the only TV channel in the UK dedicated to crime drama, while U&Gold celebrates the best of British comedy. Last month, UKTV and Sky announced a multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership, securing carriage for the highly popular channels across Sky platforms in the UK and Ireland.

Penny Brough, UKTV’s Chief Marketing Officer:

“With our free-to-air portfolio and the U streaming service going from strength to strength under the U Masterbrand, I’m so excited to be bringing the same bold approach, with its warmth and personality, to our pay channels U&GOLD and U&alibi.

“The roll out of U has involved the work and dedication of our teams across the entire organisation so it’s a real moment to see the full set of channels finally under the U banner, connecting and better leveraging our brands as we continue our transition to a digital first and audience-led business.”

The launch of the U Masterbrand supports UKTV’s ambitious growth strategy, focussed on supercharging its streaming service and growing its linear channels, by making it easier for users to navigate both online and on-air, as well as creating a halo effect in brand marketing across the portfolio. The simplicity of the new U brand architecture also retains the names and equity of the existing channel brands that are well-known and loved across the UK.

UKTV’s Creative team worked in partnership with global brand consultancy Wolff Olins on the design system for the new U visual identity, leading to the creation of over 19,500 assets, now including the new look logos and design systems for U&GOLD and U&alibi.