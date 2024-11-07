Connect with us

ATV Today

UKTV give ‘Gold’ and ‘Alibi’ the U treatment

Cher promoted the change to 'U' when the free to air channels rebranded earlier this year

UKTV

UKTV give ‘Gold’ and ‘Alibi’ the U treatment

Published on

UKTV completes the rollout of new U Masterbrand with pay channels U&GOLD and U&alibi…

UKTV has today completed the rollout of its new U Masterbrand with the commercial broadcaster’s pay channels, Gold & Alibi, transitioning to U&GOLD and U&alibi across paid linear and on demand platforms.

The U Masterbrand initially launched in July with UKTV’s family of free-to-air channels becoming U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY and U&W, and its free streaming service, formerly UKTV Play, transitioning to U. With Eden having moved free-to-air as U&eden last month, today’s renaming of the pay channels to U&GOLD and U&alibi unites the full UKTV network – pay channels, free-to-air channels, and free streaming service – under the U brand.

Both U&alibi and U&GOLD bring distinct and unique content offerings to the pay channel environment, with U&alibi the only TV channel in the UK dedicated to crime drama, while U&Gold celebrates the best of British comedy. Last month, UKTV and Sky announced a multi-year extension to their long-standing partnership, securing carriage for the highly popular channels across Sky platforms in the UK and Ireland.

New for U: The rebranded UKTV channels

The way we were: The previous UKTV and its channels branding

Penny Brough, UKTV’s Chief Marketing Officer:

“With our free-to-air portfolio and the U streaming service going from strength to strength under the U Masterbrand, I’m so excited to be bringing the same bold approach, with its warmth and personality, to our pay channels U&GOLD and U&alibi.

“The roll out of U has involved the work and dedication of our teams across the entire organisation so it’s a real moment to see the full set of channels finally under the U banner, connecting and better leveraging our brands as we continue our transition to a digital first and audience-led business.”

The launch of the U Masterbrand supports UKTV’s ambitious growth strategy, focussed on supercharging its streaming service and growing its linear channels, by making it easier for users to navigate both online and on-air, as well as creating a halo effect in brand marketing across the portfolio. The simplicity of the new U brand architecture also retains the names and equity of the existing channel brands that are well-known and loved across the UK.

UKTV’s Creative team worked in partnership with global brand consultancy Wolff Olins on the design system for the new U visual identity, leading to the creation of over 19,500 assets, now including the new look logos and design systems for U&GOLD and U&alibi.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,

More in UKTV

Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment

Liam Payne dead at 31

Culture

Memorable telly advertising jingles

Entertainment

ELEKTRA performance for Brie Larson

Soapworld

Former Coronation Street star Cheryl Murray dies aged 71

Entertainment

Winter events at Disneyland Paris
Advertisement
To Top