Going, going, gone…

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball sold out within hours, as fans eagerly headed to Global Player, the official Capital app, to secure their place at the UK’s largest Christmas party. The hottest stars in hit music are preparing to perform at London’s renowned O2 arena for a weekend filled with festive cheer and popular anthems, set to delight Capital listeners on Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th.

The lineup for the first night, Saturday, December 7th, includes Coldplay, Teddy Swims, Perrie, Clean Bandit, Ella Henderson, Tom Grennan, and Sigala. The second night, Sunday, December 8th, will feature Katy Perry, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, KSI, Joel Corry, Kygo, and Sonny Fodera.

Capital announced this afternoon on air that the tickets are now completely sold out.

Now, with just under month until Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, there is still one way to get tickets – by winning some by listening to the radio station.

“The only way to secure a spot at the sold-out event is to win! Keep listening to Capital for your chance to be part of the UK’s biggest Christmas celebration. Organisers are urging fans not to purchase anything which they believe to be a ticket on an unauthorised resale site as this will not be valid for entry.” – Global

For those who haven’t bagged a place in the O2 arena the show will also be streamed live for fans on Global Player, and as part of Global’s partnership with ITV the event will be broadcast on ITV1 and STV as an entertainment special with all the best bits from Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball later in December.