Channing, Diouf, Hicks, Vaill and Larson star in revival of Sophokles’s electrifying and timeless play Elektra…

The UK Premiere of the translated version of Elektra by award winning poet Anne Carson of Sophokles’s play will star previously announced Brie Larson, who will be making her West End debut.

Brie will be joined by internationally renowned Stockard Channing, Marième, Greg Hicks and Patrick Vaill. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

Performances will begin at Theatre Royal Brighton from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 January 2025, before the production moves to Duke of York’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited 11-week season from Friday 24 January 2025.

This will be the first major revival of Sophokles’s Greek tragedy in over a decade and will be directed by Daniel Fish. His acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival in 2019 on Broadway before transferring to the West End where it won the Oliver Award for Best Musical Revival in 2023. Fish was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical in 2019.

The creative team collaborating with Daniel includes Annie-B Parson for choreography, Jeremy Herbert for set design, Doey Lüthi for costume design, Adam Silverman for lighting design, Max & Ben Ringham for sound design, Ted Hearne as composer, and Kate Godfrey for voice and dialect, with Heather Basten CDG overseeing casting.

“There is something bad here, growing. Day and night I watch it. Growing.”

Elektra, haunted by her father’s assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost? Elektra is produced by Empire Street Productions.

www.ElektraPlay.com