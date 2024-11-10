Disney+ celebrated their upcoming original documentary Elton John: Never Too Late in London this week…

The occasion saw a screening of the documentary and question and answer session with Elton John and David Furnish at The Ham Yard Hotel in London.

The event was hosted by singer-songwriter RAYE, who received her first two GRAMMY nominations earlier in the evening and was moderated by award-winning broadcaster and television presenter Clara Amfo.

Before premiering on December 13 on Disney+, Elton John: Never Too Late will debut with a limited theatrical run on November 15 in the US and UK Elton John: Never Too Late follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.

The film features never-before-seen footage including a look into Elton’s handwritten diaries, the audio tapes from the landmark Rolling Stone interview and John Lennon joining him on stage for three songs after his Thanksgiving 1974 Madison Square Garden show.

As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heart-breaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today. The film will feature a new original song from Elton John.

The documentary from Disney Branded Television is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and is directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish. Cutler and Furnish also serve as producers alongside Trevor Smith. Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler, and John Battsek serve as executive producers.