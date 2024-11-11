The experienced BBC Sport presenter rumored to replace the ex-England striker…

Mark Chapman is the frontrunner to replace Gary Lineker as the host of the BBC’s Match of the Day programme for the 2025-26 season, according to Star Sports. Lineker is stepping down at the end of the current campaign, having followed Des Lynam as the presenter of the Premier League highlights show since 1999.

Chapman, who currently hosts the BBC’s Champions League highlights show and Match of the Day 2, is the favourite to fill Lineker’s shoes, while Football Focus anchor Alex Scott is also in the frame.

Luke Tarr, Head of PR at Star Sports:

“Gary Lineker’s decision to step down from his role as presenter of the BBC’s Match of the Day offers a number of TV personalities the opportunity to fill the breach. We make Mark Chapman the early 5/4 favourite, ahead of Alex Scott (9/4) in the market. Gabby Logan, Jason Mohammed and Kelly Somers are other names in the hat, while a handful of former Premier League footballers are also in contention.

“Dion Dublin is a familiar face to TV viewers, and the ex-Aston Villa forward is 14/1 to take the top job, while Arsenal legend Ian Wright is a longer 20/1 shot.”

The Beeb should give Chapman the top job, he’s paid to host the spin-off programme at a fraction of the cost to licence fee payers that Linker currently is, but the corporation doesn’t always go with the ‘rightful next in line to a broadcasting throne’.

